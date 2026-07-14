PM NewsBrief: July 14, 2026

Oklahoma voters will decide whether to enshrine voter I.D. in the state constitution

Poultry companies agree to pay $44 million in Oklahoma's longtime pollution lawsuit

Osage Nation swears in new chief, elected officials

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