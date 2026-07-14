PM NewsBrief: July 14, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 14, 2026:
- Oklahoma voters will decide whether to enshrine voter I.D. in the state constitution
- Poultry companies agree to pay $44 million in Oklahoma's longtime pollution lawsuit
- Osage Nation swears in new chief, elected officials
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