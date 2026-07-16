PM NewsBrief: July 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 16, 2026:
- Oklahoma City mayor focuses on growth, infrastructure in State of the City address
- Oklahoma County jail reports statistical decrease in jail deaths
- Audit: One-third of Oklahoma town's expenditures fraudulent or unauthorized
- Oklahoma communities celebrate Route 66 with mural festival
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