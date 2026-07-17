PM NewsBrief: July 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 17, 2026:
- Oklahoma's plan to comply with mental health consent decree is approved one year after deadline
- United Keetoowah Band representative says chief threatened him during tense meeting over layoffs
- Oklahoma City wants a new flag. Soon, residents will be able to submit their ideas
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