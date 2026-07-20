PM NewsBrief: July 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 20, 2026:
- Kiowa Tribe begins exercising criminal jurisdiction over certain non-Indian defendants
- Northwest Oklahoma plant to close, affecting 250 jobs
- Oklahoma AG launches probe into state Medicaid agency’s handling of alleged fraud
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