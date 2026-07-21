PM NewsBrief: July 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 21, 2026:
- Dangerously hot temperatures across the state today, this week
- Oklahoma medical marijuana advocates criticize new packaging laws meant to protect children
- Centuries of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief records scattered across the country
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