PM NewsBrief: July 23 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 23, 2026:
- 250 birds euthanized following rescue from Oklahoma City residence
- Citing a hunger ‘crisis,’ Oklahoma City mayor, over 200 others call for end to federal SNAP cuts
- Ryan Walters, top adviser settle lawsuits with fired state employees
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