PM NewsBrief: July 27 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 27, 2026:
- Oklahoma Senator Alan Armstrong accused of violating federal stock reporting rules
- Tulsa shuts down municipal jail amid detainee death investigation
- Freedmen descendants file federal lawsuit to force Muscogee Nation to acknowledge tribal citizenship
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