PM NewsBrief: July 28 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 28, 2026:
- Muscogee Nation opposes Inola smelter intended within reservation
- Muscogee Nation opens new residential recovery center for tribal citizens
- Here’s how to care for backyard wildlife during Oklahoma’s extreme heat
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