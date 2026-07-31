PM NewsBrief: July 31 2026

Most of Inola's planning commission resigns as town considers aluminum smelter

Questions swirl around Oklahoma mutual insurance company's reorganization plan

City of Norman's public resources for extreme heat

Department of Energy issues emergency order to keep energy grid stable during extreme heat

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