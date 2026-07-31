PM NewsBrief: July 31 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 31, 2026:
- Most of Inola's planning commission resigns as town considers aluminum smelter
- Questions swirl around Oklahoma mutual insurance company's reorganization plan
- City of Norman's public resources for extreme heat
- Department of Energy issues emergency order to keep energy grid stable during extreme heat
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