PM NewsBrief: August 4 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 4, 2026:
- Oklahoma cyclosporiasis cases surpass 400
- Oklahoma AG launches investigation into whether Dr. Anthony Fauci broke state law
- Tribal leaders in Oklahoma feel let down by closure of OSU economic development department
- New southeast Oklahoma solar plant will power Google operations in region
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