PM NewsBrief: August 10 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 10, 2026:
- Oklahoma lawmakers to study state's bail practices, pretrial release programs
- Oklahoma officials urges Congress to protect rural mail delivery
- Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin calls for tribal input in development of Inola smelter
- Oklahoma's GOP candidates for governor disagree on taxpayer funding for religious schools
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