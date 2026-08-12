PM NewsBrief: August 12 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 12, 2026:
- University of Tulsa cuts undergraduate tuition in half
- Last living perpetrator of Sirloin Stockade murders recommended for parole
- Two grass fires near Will Rogers International Airport in as many days
- Tips for viewing the Perseids meteor shower
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