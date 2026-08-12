PM NewsBrief: August 12 2026

University of Tulsa cuts undergraduate tuition in half

Last living perpetrator of Sirloin Stockade murders recommended for parole

Two grass fires near Will Rogers International Airport in as many days

Tips for viewing the Perseids meteor shower

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