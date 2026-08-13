PM NewsBrief: August 13 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 13, 2026:
- Oklahoma carries out third execution of 2026
- Federal judge vacates illegal approvals for fracking on Pawnee trust land
- New rural healthcare training program launches at Canadian Valley Technology Center
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