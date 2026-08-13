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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: August 13 2026

Published August 13, 2026 at 3:08 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 13, 2026:

  • Oklahoma carries out third execution of 2026
  • Federal judge vacates illegal approvals for fracking on Pawnee trust land
  • New rural healthcare training program launches at Canadian Valley Technology Center

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