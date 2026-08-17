PM NewsBrief: August 17 2026

Lightning leads to natural gas tank fires, evacuations in Glenpool

Ethics concerns for Republican state superintendent candidates resolve ahead of runoff election

Proposed sales tax for jail construction up to OK County voters

Will data centers pay off for Oklahoma communities? It depends

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