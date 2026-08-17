PM NewsBrief: August 17 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 17, 2026:
- Lightning leads to natural gas tank fires, evacuations in Glenpool
- Ethics concerns for Republican state superintendent candidates resolve ahead of runoff election
- Proposed sales tax for jail construction up to OK County voters
- Will data centers pay off for Oklahoma communities? It depends
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