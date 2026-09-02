PM NewsBrief: September 2 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 2, 2026:
- Petition against rising electricity bills catches attention of Oklahoma utility regulators
- Muscogee Nation increases minimum wage for tribal employees
- Oklahoma's teacher certification pass rates range from 100% to 15%. The data has problems too
- Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma to hold stomp dance on ancestral lands for first time in 200 years
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