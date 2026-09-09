PM NewsBrief: September 9 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 9, 2026:
- Former state lawmaker sues Stitt over call for Oklahoma constitutional convention state question
- Chief Gary Batton praises economic, artistic impact of Choctaw people in State of Nation speech
- Edmond launches monthly 'Parent Café' to build community, share mental health resources
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