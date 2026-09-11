PM NewsBrief: September 11 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 11, 2026:
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission inches toward disclosure rules around AI political messaging
- Feds propose Medicare reimbursement cuts for same-day care. Oklahoma doctors say it will endanger patients
- Monarch migration to peak in Oklahoma late-September, early-October
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