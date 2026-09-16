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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: September 16 2026

Published September 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 16, 2026:

  • Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, Stitt respond to Inola moratorium extension
  • As Cedar Lake water issues continue, Oklahoma regulators move forward with dam permitting plan 
  • Former Muscogee Nation principal chief dies at 90

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