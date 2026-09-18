PM NewsBrief: September 18 2026

Oklahoma City officials to release billions of gallons of water from Canton Lake to Lake Hefner

Tulsa Ports approves legal action against Inola smelter petition

LOFT releases report on driver license process

Ken Pomeroy named Emerging Artist of the Year at Americana Awards

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