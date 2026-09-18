PM NewsBrief: September 18 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 18, 2026:
- Oklahoma City officials to release billions of gallons of water from Canton Lake to Lake Hefner
- Tulsa Ports approves legal action against Inola smelter petition
- LOFT releases report on driver license process
- Ken Pomeroy named Emerging Artist of the Year at Americana Awards
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