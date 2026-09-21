PM NewsBrief: September 21 2026

Oklahoma is on track to having its warmest September on record.

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ban the sale of the herbal supplement kratom.

Oklahoma State University is holding a community event to give people on the autism spectrum a safe way to practice traffic stops. _________________

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