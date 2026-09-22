© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: September 22 2026

Published September 22, 2026 at 1:21 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

  • The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health is privatizing four mental health clinics.
  • A non-profit organization in Oklahoma City is launching a new food truck. 
  • The city of Norman is receiving awards in public transit and financial reporting. 

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

KGOU PM NewsBrief
Stay Connected