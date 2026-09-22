PM NewsBrief: September 22 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.
- The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health is privatizing four mental health clinics.
- A non-profit organization in Oklahoma City is launching a new food truck.
- The city of Norman is receiving awards in public transit and financial reporting.
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