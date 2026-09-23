PM NewsBrief: September 23, 2026

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is on the rise.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is being accused of keeping seized or stolen property.

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma’s Principal Chief is sounding the alarm over the tribe’s finances.

OSU aims to help expand research and increase firefighter safety nationwide.

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