PM NewsBrief: September 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2026.
- Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is on the rise.
- The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is being accused of keeping seized or stolen property.
- The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma’s Principal Chief is sounding the alarm over the tribe’s finances.
- OSU aims to help expand research and increase firefighter safety nationwide.
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