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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: September 25, 2026

Published September 25, 2026 at 1:44 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

  • The U.S. Department of Energy says it’s granting $250 million to a planned transmission project in Oklahoma.
  • One of the fifteen tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma awarded $31 million dollars for various programs has a plan to utilize the federal funds.
  • After an extensive renovation, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is set to reopen this weekend.

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