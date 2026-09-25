PM NewsBrief: September 25, 2026

The U.S. Department of Energy says it’s granting $250 million to a planned transmission project in Oklahoma.

One of the fifteen tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma awarded $31 million dollars for various programs has a plan to utilize the federal funds.

After an extensive renovation, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is set to reopen this weekend.

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