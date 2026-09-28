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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: September 28, 2026

Published September 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 28, 2026.

  • Cattle industry groups in Oklahoma as well as in neighboring Kansas and Texas say ICE activities are impacting agricultural communities.
  • Dozens of school districts in the state will move forward with reducing school library hours and certified librarians with library aides.
  • Forensic archeologists are back today at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery as the search for victims of the 1921 race massacre continues.

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