PM NewsBrief: September 28, 2026

Cattle industry groups in Oklahoma as well as in neighboring Kansas and Texas say ICE activities are impacting agricultural communities.

Dozens of school districts in the state will move forward with reducing school library hours and certified librarians with library aides.

Forensic archeologists are back today at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery as the search for victims of the 1921 race massacre continues.

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