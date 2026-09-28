PM NewsBrief: September 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 28, 2026.
- Cattle industry groups in Oklahoma as well as in neighboring Kansas and Texas say ICE activities are impacting agricultural communities.
- Dozens of school districts in the state will move forward with reducing school library hours and certified librarians with library aides.
- Forensic archeologists are back today at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery as the search for victims of the 1921 race massacre continues.
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