PM NewsBrief: September 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 29, 2026.
- The federal Department of Homeland Security has opened a new facility in Edmond.
- Oklahoma Energy and Environment Secretary Jeff Starling is stepping down.
- For the first time since April, water levels at Lake Hefner are increasing.
- The city council in Oklahoma City is giving the thumbs up to a highway project that could help bring a Buc-ee’s to the area.
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