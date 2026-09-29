PM NewsBrief: September 29, 2026

The federal Department of Homeland Security has opened a new facility in Edmond.

Oklahoma Energy and Environment Secretary Jeff Starling is stepping down.

For the first time since April, water levels at Lake Hefner are increasing.

The city council in Oklahoma City is giving the thumbs up to a highway project that could help bring a Buc-ee’s to the area.

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