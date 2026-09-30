PM NewsBrief: September 30, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 30, 2026.
- A move to put the Greenwood District under the purview of the National Park Service.
- Progress is reported in the Rural Health Transformation Program.
- A formal designation for Indigenous Peoples Day.
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