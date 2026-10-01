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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: October 1, 2026

Published October 1, 2026 at 3:08 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

  • Legislators will attempt to separate what they call fact from fiction in the data center debate.
  • A plan at the capitol to make supervised visitation safer for children.
  • A tribal nation wants to spread the word about harm from lead ammunition.
  • The help wanted sign is out at the Oklahoma County Jail.

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