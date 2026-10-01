PM NewsBrief: October 1, 2026

Legislators will attempt to separate what they call fact from fiction in the data center debate.

A plan at the capitol to make supervised visitation safer for children.

A tribal nation wants to spread the word about harm from lead ammunition.

The help wanted sign is out at the Oklahoma County Jail.

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