PM NewsBrief: October 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
- The Rpublican candidate for governor hopes to cash in on the president's star power.
- That same candidate debates A.I. with his Democratic opponent.
- The ACLU of Oklahoma wants a meeting with ICE over conditions at a detention center.
- Yes — it WAS a very hot September.
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