PM NewsBrief: October 2, 2026

The Rpublican candidate for governor hopes to cash in on the president's star power.

That same candidate debates A.I. with his Democratic opponent.

The ACLU of Oklahoma wants a meeting with ICE over conditions at a detention center.

Yes — it WAS a very hot September.

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.