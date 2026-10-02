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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: October 2, 2026

Published October 2, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

  • The Rpublican candidate for governor hopes to cash in on the president's star power.
  • That same candidate debates A.I. with his Democratic opponent.
  • The ACLU of Oklahoma wants a meeting with ICE over conditions at a detention center.
  • Yes — it WAS a very hot September.

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