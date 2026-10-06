PM NewsBrief: October 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
The state's high court tosses a ballot proposal to get rid of some property taxes.
A federal judge calls to account the use of license plate readers without a reason.
A three year data center ban for an Oklahoma tribal nation.
The deadline to register to vote is rapidly approaching.
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