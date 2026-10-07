PM NewsBrief: October 7, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
The governor's Operation SAFE -- one year later.
An Oklahoma City data center builds it's own power source.
A closer look at the land back movement.
A long serving state department director prepares to step aside.
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