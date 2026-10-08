PM NewsBrief: Oct. 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.
- A lawsuit against the former state superinendent gets the green light.
- Workforce housing in Oklahoma City will get a boost.
- Looking ahead to Indigenous Peoples Day.
- And hockey -- at an Oklahoma football stadium.
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