PM NewsBrief: Oct. 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
- Attorney General Gentner Drummond is concerned about proposed changes to Oklahoma’s air quality regulations.
- Oklahoma’s top election official says the state’s online voter registration system worked properly Friday.
- A small tribal nation in central Oklahoma is launching a prediction market app with Kalshi.
- A children’s museum is slated to open in downtown Stillwater next summer.
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