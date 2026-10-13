PM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
- The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has released information about its investigation into potential rules violations by State Representative Danny Williams.
- The Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board has rejected the application for what would have been the nation’s first publicly funded religious school.
- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is defending the plan to livestream a military execution.
- Kratom and its synthetic compounds will likely be a focus at the Oklahoma Capitol next year.
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