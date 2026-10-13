PM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2026

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has released information about its investigation into potential rules violations by State Representative Danny Williams.

The Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board has rejected the application for what would have been the nation’s first publicly funded religious school.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is defending the plan to livestream a military execution.

Kratom and its synthetic compounds will likely be a focus at the Oklahoma Capitol next year.

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