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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Oct. 16, 2026

Published October 16, 2026 at 2:42 PM CDT
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  • A possible rehearing for a teachers whose license was revoked by Ryan Walters.
  • A Tulsa Police oversight measure is dead in the city council chamber.
  • New details are emerging in an Osage Nation police investigation that interrupted a homeschool program mid-lesson.
  • The Muscogee Creek Nation is launching the first tribally owned Medicare Advantage plan in the country.

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