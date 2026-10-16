PM NewsBrief: Oct. 16, 2026

A possible rehearing for a teachers whose license was revoked by Ryan Walters.

A Tulsa Police oversight measure is dead in the city council chamber.

New details are emerging in an Osage Nation police investigation that interrupted a homeschool program mid-lesson.

The Muscogee Creek Nation is launching the first tribally owned Medicare Advantage plan in the country.

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