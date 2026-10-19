PM NewsBrief: Oct. 19, 2026

Speculation is growing on social media about whether INTEGRIS Health could be in the process of being sold.

There could be legislation to keep more people accused of crimes out of jail while they await trial.

The Tulsa Public School Board will vote tonight on a plan to close 17 TPS campuses.

An upcoming forum will explore the topic of education — and will dive deeper into public education funding issues.

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