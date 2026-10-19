PM NewsBrief: Oct. 19, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.
- Speculation is growing on social media about whether INTEGRIS Health could be in the process of being sold.
- There could be legislation to keep more people accused of crimes out of jail while they await trial.
- The Tulsa Public School Board will vote tonight on a plan to close 17 TPS campuses.
- An upcoming forum will explore the topic of education — and will dive deeper into public education funding issues.
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