PM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2026

The City of Norman is suing more than a dozen companies over alleged construction defects at the Young Family Athletic Center.

A representative for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians is looking to impeach the chief.

Oklahomans will soon elect a new lieutenant governor in the mid-term election.

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback and former Sooner Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve.

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