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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2026

Published October 20, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT
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  • The City of Norman is suing more than a dozen companies over alleged construction defects at the Young Family Athletic Center.
  • A representative for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians is looking to impeach the chief.
  • Oklahomans will soon elect a new lieutenant governor in the mid-term election.
  • Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback and former Sooner Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve.

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