PM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2026

Hundreds of criminal cases have been filed in Oklahoma since abortion was outlawed three years ago.

The governor applauds a ruling to give the state more say on tribal lands.

Oklahoma's wild grasslands are the subject of a new federally funded study.

And the Thunder start the season off on the right foot.

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.