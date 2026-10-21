PM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
- Hundreds of criminal cases have been filed in Oklahoma since abortion was outlawed three years ago.
- The governor applauds a ruling to give the state more say on tribal lands.
- Oklahoma's wild grasslands are the subject of a new federally funded study.
- And the Thunder start the season off on the right foot.
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