PM NewsBrief: Oct. 23, 2026

Drought is receding in parts of Oklahoma after getting torrential rains this month.

Even as it builds new turnpikes, the state is short on cash to maintain roads and bridges.

Breaking down State Question 847.

Drum making and Cheyenne and Arapaho culture.

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