PM NewsBrief: Oct. 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.
- Drought is receding in parts of Oklahoma after getting torrential rains this month.
- Even as it builds new turnpikes, the state is short on cash to maintain roads and bridges.
- Breaking down State Question 847.
- Drum making and Cheyenne and Arapaho culture.
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