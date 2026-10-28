PM NewsBrief: Oct. 27, 2026

Early voting in Oklahoma is open.

Reaction to plans by the Justice Department to show up at Oklahoma polling places.

Millions in federal grants for Oklahoma tribal nations for energy projects.

Stillwater students hit it big at the national FFA meeting.

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