PM NewsBrief: Oct. 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
- The deaths of an OU student and his son have been ruled a murder-suicide.
- The last round of campaign finance disclosures ahead of the general election have been submitted to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.
- New OSU Medicine program integrates addiction treatment, maternal care in Tulsa.
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