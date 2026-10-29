PM NewsBrief: Oct. 29, 2026

The deaths of an OU student and his son have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The last round of campaign finance disclosures ahead of the general election have been submitted to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

New OSU Medicine program integrates addiction treatment, maternal care in Tulsa.

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