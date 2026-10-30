PM NewsBrief: Oct. 30, 2026

State and county leaders in Oklahoma react to federal election monitors.

The state's high court greenlights a homeless shelter in Norman.

The Cherokee Nation comes out against the Inola aluminum smelter project.

The healthcare provider shortage may be made worse by the administration curtailing student loan forgiveness.

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