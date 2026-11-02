PM NewsBrief: Nov. 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.
- Governor Kevin Stitt announces the state's participation in a federal program intended to create opportunity zones
- Construction is underway on a 'family justice' center in Oklahoma City's Midtown district
- A major mid-season shake-up for OU football
- Stillwater prepares for a drone invasion
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