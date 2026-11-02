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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 2, 2026

Published November 2, 2026 at 5:21 PM CST
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

  • Governor Kevin Stitt announces the state's participation in a federal program intended to create opportunity zones
  • Construction is underway on a 'family justice' center in Oklahoma City's Midtown district
  • A major mid-season shake-up for OU football
  • Stillwater prepares for a drone invasion

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KGOU PM NewsBrief
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