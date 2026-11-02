PM NewsBrief: Nov. 2, 2026

Governor Kevin Stitt announces the state's participation in a federal program intended to create opportunity zones



Construction is underway on a 'family justice' center in Oklahoma City's Midtown district



A major mid-season shake-up for OU football



Stillwater prepares for a drone invasion

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

