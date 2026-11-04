PM NewsBrief: Nov. 4, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.
- Oklahoma election officials report little to no federal presence at polls
- House District 64 to be represented by Democrat for first time in 20 years
- Cherokee Nation announces new affordable housing project in North Tulsa
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