PM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2026.
- Oklahoma's slight political shift to the left.
- A push for a grand jury investigation into Tulsa County D.A. Steve Kunzweiler is 75 percent of the way to its goal.
- Oklahoma’s first pediatric behavioral health center integrated with a children’s hospital opens soon.
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