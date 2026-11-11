PM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2026

More back and forth over the proposed Inola aluminum smelter.

Oklahoma gets a new U-S Senator on November 30th.

A tribal nation herd manager is charged in the death of some bison.

And the state of mental health in Oklahoma.

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