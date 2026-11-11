PM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.
More back and forth over the proposed Inola aluminum smelter.
Oklahoma gets a new U-S Senator on November 30th.
A tribal nation herd manager is charged in the death of some bison.
And the state of mental health in Oklahoma.
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