PM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.
The state puts a person to death in McAlester.
Two cities move to continue their stoppage on data center development.
A move by the trump administration could increase the already high Oklahoma preschool suspension rate.
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