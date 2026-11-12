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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2026

Published November 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM CST
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

The state puts a person to death in McAlester.
Two cities move to continue their stoppage on data center development.
A move by the trump administration could increase the already high Oklahoma preschool suspension rate.

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