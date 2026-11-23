Inola residents are unimpressed by the a report on environmental risks of a proposed aluminum smelter.

Legislators say it's "wait and see" on working with the governor elect on tax cuts.

A move to ensure compliance with the Endangered Species Act in Oklahoma.

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