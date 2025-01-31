© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Readers Club
Occasional Mondays at 1 p.m.
Hosted by Logan Layden

KGOU listeners can join in this unofficial book club, with selections picked by KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden. Each month or so he leads a broadcast discussion with authors and members of the listening audience. Participate by reading the selected book, sending questions to Logan at newseditor@kgou.org.

Latest Episodes
Load More