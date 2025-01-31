KGOU Readers Club
Occasional Mondays at 1 p.m.
KGOU listeners can join in this unofficial book club, with selections picked by KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden. Each month or so he leads a broadcast discussion with authors and members of the listening audience. Participate by reading the selected book, sending questions to Logan at newseditor@kgou.org.
Latest Episodes
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with Dr. Karlos Hill, one of the editors of the new edition of Clara Luper's memoir.
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with Carmen Fields, author of Going Back to T-Town.
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with Burkhard Bilger, author of Fatherland: A memoir of war, conscience, and family secrets.
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with W. Dale Weeks, author of Cherokee Civil Warrior: Chief John Ross and the Struggle for Tribal Sovereignty..
A discussion of the history of Union Pacific’s role in settling the west, from the Civil War to World War II and beyond. Authors Beth Anne Keates and Kenneth Springirth joined KGOU's Logan Layden to discuss the book.
A Promise Kept: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and McGirt v. Oklahoma by professors Robert J. Miller (Law) and Robbie Etheridge (Anthropology) details the history behind the 'promise' made in treaties between the tribe and the U.S. government.
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with Rilla Askew, author of Prize for the Fire.
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with John Scott, author of Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football.
