© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: Odyssey Moscow

By Logan Layden
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:36 PM CDT

In this edition of the KGOU Readers Club, we highlight the new book Odyssey Moscow: One American’s Journey From Russia Optimist to Prisoner of the State. It’s from author Michael Calvey.

It’s the true story of his journey from University of Oklahoma graduate headed to Wall Street, then international businessman helping to open new emerging markets in Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, to spending some time in a Russian prison.

Michael Calvey joins KGOU managing editor Logan Layden for a discussion of his book.

KGOU Readers Club
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.