KGOU Readers Club: Odyssey Moscow

In this edition of the KGOU Readers Club, we highlight the new book Odyssey Moscow: One American’s Journey From Russia Optimist to Prisoner of the State. It’s from author Michael Calvey.

It’s the true story of his journey from University of Oklahoma graduate headed to Wall Street, then international businessman helping to open new emerging markets in Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, to spending some time in a Russian prison.

Michael Calvey joins KGOU managing editor Logan Layden for a discussion of his book.

