Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots.

The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election.

Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will now cast their ballots at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church a half mile down the road.

Trinity was heavily damaged in a weekend tornado that was part of a system which injured dozens and killed at least two people in Southeast Oklahoma and nearby areas of Arkansas and Texas.

The destruction at the church meant it couldn’t host a polling place, but the nearby Calvary Missionary Baptist Church didn’t suffer near the damage and election officials ruled it could host voters.