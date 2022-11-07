© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published November 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots.

The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election.

Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will now cast their ballots at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church a half mile down the road.

Trinity was heavily damaged in a weekend tornado that was part of a system which injured dozens and killed at least two people in Southeast Oklahoma and nearby areas of Arkansas and Texas.

The destruction at the church meant it couldn’t host a polling place, but the nearby Calvary Missionary Baptist Church didn’t suffer near the damage and election officials ruled it could host voters.

Politics and Government 2022 Elections
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
